More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Storm Lee bears down on New England and Canada with hurricane-force winds, rain, dangerous surf
Storm Lee toppled trees and cut power to tens of thousands Saturday as it began lashing New England and eastern Canada, threatening hurricane-force winds, dangerous surf and torrential rains as its center spun closer.
Paul Douglas
May You Be Pleasantly Surprised By Autumn
Today starts out sunny and cool but clouds should increase by afternoon. Fittingly, Sunday will be the sunnier day of the weekend, with low 70s. I see a streak of 80s next week; impressive considering the sun is now as high in the sky as it was in late March. It's too far off for specifics, but models hint at a wetter pattern late next week and the weekend of September 23-25, with swarms of T-storms. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
Fishermen removed lobster traps from the water and residents hauled hundreds of boats ashore — leaving some harbors looking like ghost towns — while utility workers from as far away as Tennessee began taking up positions Friday ahead of Hurricane Lee's heavy winds, high seas and rain that's expected to span hundreds of miles (kilometers) of land and sea.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 54 with skies clearing ahead of the weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.