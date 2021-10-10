More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: High 71, partly cloudy
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Business
Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought
After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. At the Hoover Dam in Nevada — one of the country's biggest hydropower generators — production is down by 25%. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam in Arizona could stop producing electricity in coming years.
Weather
A Long Slow Slide Into Autumn This Year
Instability showers linger today and although the brunt of Monday's rain stays over Wisconsin, we may be brushed by a shower. Wednesday's storm may spark gusts as high as 40-50 mph, with a quick slug of heavy rain. It will feel like October by late week, with a shower spilling into Saturday, Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 63; mostly cloudy, mild with a couple of thunderstorms
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.