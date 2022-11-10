More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High 64, then falling temps; snow up north
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 10
Nation
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia
Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a hurricane Thursday and remains such a sprawling tropical storm that it has covered nearly the entire state while reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. A large area of the weather-weary peninsula was being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging ocean surge in a few coastal areas.
Nation
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
Rough weather in Florida as hurricane approaches
The rare November hurricane shut down theme parks and airports while prompting evacuation orders in Florida. Read the latest about the storm here.
Nation
California storm tapers off after drenching rain, heavy snow
A drenched California emerged Wednesday from a powerful multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and four others missing.