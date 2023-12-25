More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
World
Beijing sees most hours of sub-freezing temperatures in December since 1951
Beijing recorded the most hours of sub-freezing temperatures in December in more than seven decades as a cold wave has enveloped northern and central swathes of China, bringing snowstorms and record-breaking temperatures.
Paul Douglas
Rain And Record Warmth On Christmas Day
It's rare for late December, but unseasonably mild air is getting tangled up in a low pressure system loitering over Iowa, keeping most of the state all-rain today and Tuesday, tapering to showers Wednesday. A little slush and ice western counties, with over a foot for parts of South Dakota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm and rainy, high 55
Sunday temperatures are expected to be among the warmest on record for Christmas Eve.