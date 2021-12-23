More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High 38; sun returns
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 23
Evening forecast: Low of 22, turning cloudy ahead of warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Mostly Quiet End Of Week Travel Weather - Snow Chance Christmas Day
If your travels take you out of town the next few days, we should see generally quiet weather through Christmas Eve in the Twin Cities with the best precipitation chances as you head north. We could see a bit of snow, though, during the second half of Christmas Day. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
9 days after tornado, cat found in rubble of Kentucky building
Nine days after a tornado demolished his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, Sonny "Hoot" Gibson was standing in the rubble when he thought he heard a faint meow.
Afternoon weather: 29, mix of sun and clouds
Temperatures are seasonal on the first full day of astronomical winter, with a chance of a mix or light snow showers in northern Minnesota tonight. Warmer weather is on the way, with a chance of snow on Christmas.