More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: High 36, partly cloudy
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Nation
Correction: Midwest Tornadoes story
In a story published December 11, 2021, about deadly tornadoes hitting several states, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University. He is Victor Gensini, not Victor Genzini.
Business
EXPLAINER: Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?
The calendar said December but the warm moist air screamed of springtime. Add an eastbound storm front guided by a La Nina weather pattern into that mismatch and it spawned tornadoes that killed dozens over five U.S. states.
World
At least 1 dead as swollen rivers flood streets in Spain
Swollen rivers burst their banks in north and northeastern Spain, with the flooding blamed Sunday for the death of at least one person.
Nation
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead and communities in despair.