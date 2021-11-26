More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High 35, partly sunny
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 26
Paul Douglas
Saturday Clipper - More 40s Next Week
A Saturday clipper drops a couple inches of snow on Duluth, but I don't see any big storm potential until (possibly) the second week of December. Weekend highs top freezing, with 4 days in the 40s next week as a Pacific breeze wafts moderate air well inland. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 15; increasing clouds and cold tonight
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Washington faces threat of more 'atmospheric rivers,' floods
A week and a half after damaging floods in Washington state, forecasters warned that multiple "atmospheric rivers" threaten to once again drench the Pacific Northwest beginning Thanksgiving Day.