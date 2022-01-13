More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: High 30; snowstorm arrives Friday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 13
Paul Douglas
Paul Douglas: 2-5" metro Friday, with 6-12" expected southwestern Minnesota
Enjoy a well-earned January Thaw, because another round of negative numbers is shaping up for later next week, probably lingering into much of late January. February will probably be kinder and gentler. I keep telling myself that on multiple levels - hoping it comes true.
Business
5 reasons why 'shoulder season' is the best time to travel
In many ways, travel in 2021 was more challenging than it was in 2020. While demand for travel returned, sufficient hospitality staffing often did not, leading to long waits at airports, hotel check-in desks and restaurants.
Weather
Winter storm takes aim at western, southern Minnesota Friday
In the Twin Cities, the metro area will see between 2 and 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
World
Greek crews find 2nd body where torrent swept away migrants
Greek authorities have found the body of a woman believed to be the wife of an Iranian who drowned crossing a rain-swollen torrent, as the couple and several other migrants trekked through the hills of northern Greece to avoid police patrols.