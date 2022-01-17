More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: High 30; snow showers north
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 17
Nation
Winter storm whipping East Coast with snow, thunderstorms
A dangerous winter storm was bringing significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on Monday.
World
Flights sent to assess Tonga damage after volcanic eruption
New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage a huge undersea volcanic eruption left in the Pacific island nation.
Nation
Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation
A new effort to preserve historic Black churches in the United States has received a $20 million donation that will go to help congregations including one that was slammed during the tornado that killed more than 20 people in Mayfield, Kentucky, last month.
Nation
Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.