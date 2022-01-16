More from Star Tribune
Business With no federal mandate, large Minnesota employers consider vaccine requirements for workers
Morning forecast: High 30, light snow showers possible
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
World
Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific volcanic eruption
The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption began to recede Sunday, while the extent of damage to Tonga remained unclear.
Nation
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Forecasts of snow and ice as far south as Georgia have put a big part of the Southeast on an emergency preparedness footing as shoppers scoured store shelves for storm supplies and crews raced to treat highways and roads as a major winter storm approached from the Midwest.
Paul Douglas
Some Light Snow Sunday With Warmer Temperatures
Warmer conditions move back in Sunday through Tuesday, with a couple chances of light snow across the state on Sunday. Single digits highs are in the forecast though - when do they arrive?
