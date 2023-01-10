More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High 30; light snow likely tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 10
Nation
California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
Nation
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
Paul Douglas
What's With The Seasonal Lag? Light Mix Tuesday Night
A light wintry mix develops Tuesday night with a minor coating of snow possible across the northern half of the state. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center suggests that more tolerable temps will be with us into the 2nd half of January. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson