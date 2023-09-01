More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Hong Kong, other parts of south China grind to near standstill as powerful Typhoon Saola approaches
Most of Hong Kong and other parts of southern China ground to a near standstill Friday with classes and flights canceled as powerful Typhoon Saola approached.
Nation
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
Hurricanes and tropical storms are nothing new in the South, but the sheer magnitude of damage from Idalia shocked Desmond Roberson as he toured what as left of his Georgia neighborhood.
World
Swiss glacier watcher warns recent heat wave threatens severe melt again this year after record 2022
A top glacier watcher has warned that a warm early summer combined with a heat wave last week may have caused severe glacier melt in Switzerland, threatening to make 2023 its second-worst year for ice loss after a record thaw last year.
Nation
In final hours before landfall, Hurricane Idalia stopped intensifying and turned from Tallahassee
In the final hours before Hurricane Idalia struck Florida the storm had grown into a Category 4 beast lurking off the state's west coast, and the forecast called for it to continue intensifying up until landfall.