Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60 and more clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Video
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet: the dramatic close-up of dozens of stars at the moment of birth. NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing 50 baby stars in a cloud complex 390 light-years away.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 78, mix of sun and clouds
Morning storms missed the Twin Cities area, and there's just a chance of showers this afternoon and clearing skies overnight.