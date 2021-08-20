More from Star Tribune
World
Police boat, divers search for missing from Turkish floods
A police boat and divers joined the search for some 30 people still missing more than a week after severe floods devastated parts of Turkey's Black Sea coast, Turkish media reported Friday as authorities raised the death toll from the disaster to 81.
World
French Riviera wildfire not spreading but still uncontrolled
Firefighters have tamed but not fully controlled a huge wildfire blazing through the backcountry of the French Riviera, a regional administrator said Friday.
World
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
Hurricane Grace — temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force — headed Friday for a second landfall in Mexico, this time taking aim at the mainland's Gulf coast after crashing through the country's main tourist strip.
World
China premier vows to punish officials over flood deaths
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has vowed to hold officials accountable over mistakes during recent floods that led to the deaths of hundreds of people in a major provincial capital, including 14 who were trapped when the city's subway system was inundated.