World
With fires raging in Europe, France detains man over blaze
Investigators probing the suspected deliberate lighting of what has become a raging wildfire in southwest France detained a man for questioning, as firefighters and water-bombing planes on Tuesday fought ferocious flames there and in other parts of Europe that have baked in extreme heat.
Business
Detroit-area utility denies flooding claims from 2021 storm
A Detroit-area water utility said Tuesday that it will deny flooding claims stemming from a damaging storm last summer based on an independent review that found the flooding was caused by the amount of rainfall and not a defect in its wastewater collection and pumping system.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Muggy and hot
A slight chance of storms this afternoon, with a high of 94.
Nation
Wildfire burns homes around lake in Texas amid high heat
A wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions, authorities said.
Business
AP PHOTOS: Europe seeks to stay cool in record-breaking heat
From a usually-temperate Britain to Europe's blistering southern nations, people across the continent are trying to stay cool amid sweltering temperatures.