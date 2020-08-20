More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Heat, humidity return; high 87
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nomination
At a Delaware arena, Harris issued an urgent plea for voters of all colors to rally behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Politics
Obama issues scathing rebuke of Trump's presidency
He implored voters to back his former vice president for the nation's top job, arguing that "our democracy" is on the line.
Coronavirus
Trump urges colleges to keep in-person learning
Trump downplayed the likelihood of severe illness from the coronavirus among young people, saying it was comparable to the "seasonal flu."
Politics
Giffords pushes gun reform during virtual DNC
The former Arizona congresswoman who was shot, spoke during a segment about gun control.