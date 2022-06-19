More from Star Tribune
Spain, Germany battle wildfires amid unusual heat wave
Firefighters in Spain and Germany struggled to contain wildfires on Sunday amid an unusual heat wave in Western Europe for this time of year.
Sports
US Open updates: US Open gets cold, damp finale at Brookline
The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):
Weather
Morning forecast: Heat, humidity build in; high 95
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, June 19
World
8 more dead as India's Assam state reels under floods
Massive flooding and mudslides in northeastern India's Assam state have claimed eight more lives, officials said Sunday, taking the death toll to 62 from weeks of heavy rains that caused one of Asia's largest rivers to overflow.
Paul Douglas
Excessive Heat Sunday & Monday
Excessive Heat Concerns have been issued across much of the Midwest as temps warm to well above average levels. Feels like temps will be in the 100s on Sunday and Monday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson