More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Heat advisory this afternoon, high 96
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 3
Nation
Excessive heat warnings remain in many areas of US through Monday
Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday.
World
Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering heat
Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from sweltering heat.
Sports
Heavy rains flood Chicago roads and force NASCAR to cut short a downtown street race
Heavy rains flooded Chicago streets Sunday, trapping cars and forcing NASCAR officials to cancel the last half of an Xfinity Series race set to run through the city's downtown.
Paul Douglas
Hot Through The Fourth With Some Strong Storms
While a few storms are possible late Monday, a better chance for nature's fireworks is expected on the 4th - some of which may interrupt the man-made kind late in the evening. A few storms over this time period could also be severe. We'll be hot as a firecracker in the 90s through Tuesday. - D.J. Kayser