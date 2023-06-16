More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Hazy sun, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, June 16
World
World
Drought and rising heat bring unusual wildfire warnings in northern Europe
Summer is wildfire season in southern Europe, but this year the continent's north is also at risk, with forest fire warnings in effect from Scotland to the Nordic and Baltic countries.
Duluth
What happens if smoky air returns to Duluth for Grandma's Marathon?
Air quality is expected to be "moderate" Friday and Saturday with some lingering smoke.
World
Wind-driven rain pelts shores of India, Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy pushes into coast
Wind-driven rain pelted the shores of western India and southern Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy pushed into the coast with the potential for a significant storm surge and flash floods from heavy rain.