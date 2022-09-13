More from Star Tribune
World
Pakistan scrambles to deliver aid as flood death toll rises
Pakistan scrambled to deliver aid to those most in need on Tuesday as the death toll from record-breaking floods in this impoverished Islamic nation rose further, with no respite in sight from the unprecedented monsoon rains.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hazy sun, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 13
Nation
Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations
Heavy rains Monday unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents.
Paul Douglas
The Persistent Perils of Predicting the Future
Skies stay sunny most of this week with a return to the 80s. T-storms are most likely Friday; again Sunday as a hot front draws near. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson