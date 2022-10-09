More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Frosty start, high 65
Off to a frosty start this Sunday. Things warm up later today with a high of 65 and partly cloudy skies.
World
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island, and a weakened storm was expected to emerge over the Pacific.
Nation
Historic homes may prove to be more resilient against floods
Whenever historic homes get flooded, building contractors often feel compelled by government regulations to rip out the water-logged wood flooring, tear down the old plaster walls and install new, flood-resistant materials.
World
Hurricane Julia near Nicaragua after lashing Colombia island
Hurricane Julia closed in on Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast late Saturday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island in a near pass soon after strengthening from a tropical storm in the afternoon.
Nation
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.