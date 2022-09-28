More from Star Tribune
Nation
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters)
Business
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm.
Business
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
The polluted leftovers of Florida's phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in "stacks" that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say.
Weather
Morning forecast: Frosty start, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 28
World
Study: Heat wave led to unprecedented melt of Swiss glaciers
Switzerland's glaciers are melting like never before, an academic study released Wednesday found, with their ice volume declining by 6% this year amid rising concerns about global warming and a summer heat wave that swept across Europe.