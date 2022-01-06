More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota The Jolly Green Giant has moved on from Minnesota. So who is maintaining his iconic billboard?
World
Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort
Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing at least 22 people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday.
Biden pledges aid for Colorado fire victims
The president and first lady comforted those grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire after touring damage in Louisville.
Nation
1 missing in Pacific Northwest flooding, slides
At least one person was missing and presumed dead as snow turned to rain and deluged the Pacific Northwest on Friday, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains.
Politics
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.
Paul Douglas
Winters Are Still Cold, But Not As Cold As They Once Were
According to Climate Central, our winter cold snaps are not as intense or as prolonged as they used to be. In fact, our average winter temperatures has warmed nearly +6F with the our coldest overnight lows warming nearly +12F since 1970. Yes, winters will still be cold and snowy, but maybe not as bad as they once were. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson