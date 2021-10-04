More from Star Tribune
World
Italy's northwest Liguria area hit by floods, mudslides
Heavy rain battered Liguria, the northwest region of Italy bordering France, causing flooding and mudslides on Monday in several places. No casualties were reported.
Weather
Morning forecast: Foggy start, then sunny, high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 4
World
Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 13 as storm churns in Oman
The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen rose to 13 on Monday while other fishermen from Iran remained missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened.
World
Officials in Thailand see signs of flood threat easing
Widespread flooding in Thailand was easing, allowing the capital Bangkok to avoid serious damage, officials said Monday.
Weather
Warm & Sunny Stretch First Full Week of October
Low to mid 70s prevail all this week. Atlantic moisture reaches Minnesota Thursday with showers. I see a conga-line of heavier rain storms by mid-month and highs in the 50s within 2 weeks. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson