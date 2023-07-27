More from Star Tribune
Nation
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it's the warmest month on record
July has been so hot thus far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through.
World
21 dead and 40 rescued after a wind-tossed boat overturns in the Philippines
At least 21 people died and 40 others were rescued after a Philippine passenger boat overturned Thursday when it was lashed by strong winds in Laguna Lake southeast of Manila, police said.
Business
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist across US
With millions of Americans facing broiling heat across the Southwest, President Joe Biden on Thursday plans to announce new steps to protect workers, improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible, the White House says.
Weather
Morning forecast: Excessive heat warning, high 97; storms possible tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 27
Business
Coastal Chinese city joins parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices for Typhoon Doksuri
The coastal Chinese city of Shantou on Thursday joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas.