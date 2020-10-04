More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Early frost, then sunny and cool; high 55
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Doctors say Trump doing 'very well' at hospital
Doctors say US President Donald Trump is doing "very well" as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 36, with the chance of a freeze outside Twin Cities
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Trump's timeline in week coronavirus hit home
With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him.
Nation
Supporters outside hospital where Trump is staying
Supporters of Donald Trump assembled outside the military hospital where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Saturday to cheer on his recovery.