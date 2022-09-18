More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico
Jetsabel Osorio Chévere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home.
World
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico
Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains.
Weather
Morning forecast: Early clouds, high 72; cool-down coming
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 18
World
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated
A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
Nation
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground.