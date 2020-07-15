More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
World
Profile of a killer: Unraveling the deadly new coronavirus
Countless hours of treatment and research, trial and error now make it possible to take much closer measure of the new coronavirus and the lethal disease it has unleashed.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 82, mostly sunny
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
In defeat, Sessions still says Trump right for the nation
Jeff Sessions conceded defeat in Alabama's Republican Senate runoff.
Video
Morning forecast: Drying out; mostly sunny, high 82
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Trump slams Biden as a 'gift' to China
In the Rose Garden, Trump launched one of his most sweeping arguments yet against his presumptive Democratic rival.