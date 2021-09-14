More from Star Tribune
Nation
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
Weather
Morning forecast: Drying out, high 71
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 14
World
Flights restored as Typhoon Chanthu lingers off Shanghai
Transport links in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai were largely restored Tuesday as a typhoon remained offshore.
Nation
Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was expected to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.
Paul Douglas
Soggy Start Tuesday Gives Way to Midweek Sunshine
We start on a soggy note today with bright sunshine developing by midweek. Unsettled skies return late week with highs warming into the low/mid 80s this weekend. 8 Days until Fall! Check the blog for more details. - Todd Nelson