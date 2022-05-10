More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Dry and comfortable, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 10
Paul Douglas
Premature Taste of July This Week - Few Showers for Fishing Opener
My neighbors are alarmed that I've broken into my stash of shorts and T-shirts. It's time to put away the jackets and celebrate a real warm front. Temperatures cool off a bit today, but recover into the 80s again Wednesday and Thursday (with more obligatory claps of thunder).
Nation
Frail North Dakota dam 'not out of the woods' from flooding
An engineer heading planned reconstruction of an aging dam in northeastern North Dakota warned the state's governor Monday that upcoming rainfall could add pressure to the earthen structure already weakened by flooding.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Unsettled and muggy; high of 84
The latest weather forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.