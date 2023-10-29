Paul Douglas

The sun peeks out today with upper 30s, still a far cry from our normal high of 51F in the metro. Monday daytime should be dry, but a fairly vigorous Alberta Clipper rotates a pinwheel of slushy snow across the state Monday night into Tuesday morning. Halloween 2023 may start out with a coating to an inch of slush during the morning but possibly dry for Trick or Treating, with wind chills in the teens. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson