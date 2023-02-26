More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota graduates in limbo as they await U.S. Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness
Morning forecast: Dry and calm, high 34
Things should stay sunny and dry most of Sunday. Watch for a wintery mix into Monday morning.
Bus overturns in Croatia; 1 dead, several injured
A bus has overturned in Croatia, killing one person and injuring several, police said on Sunday.
Farewell, Fontana: NASCAR's last weekend at a racing gem
Most of NASCAR's Cup Series drivers feel like they're saying their final goodbye to a dear old friend this weekend.
Los Angeles area still blanketed by snow in rare heavy storm
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, swelling rivers to dangerous levels and dropping snow in even low-lying areas around Los Angeles.
Medcalf: Nothing like a Minnesota snowstorm to unite us
Drama aside, tough winters here remind us that we're all in this together