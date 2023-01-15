More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Dry and breezy, high 37
It'll be sunny and warmer this Sunday. Monday and Tuesday may bring some precipitation.
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous.
Paul Douglas
Sunday
Mid-30s will feel good today with a period of light rain Monday, ending as a little slush Monday night. A southern storm may brush the area with 1-2" slush Thursday but no big deal. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 29; mild weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage.