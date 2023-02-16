More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closes unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closes unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closes unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closes unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closes unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
Local Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect, investigators say
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closes unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
Local Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect, investigators say
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Decreasing clouds, high 21
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 16
Nation
Study: Don't blame climate change for South American drought
Climate change isn't causing the multi-year drought that is devastating parts of Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Bolivia, but warming is worsening some of the dry spell's impacts, a new study says.
Weather
Conditions improving after blizzard batters western Minnesota
I-94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls reopened at noon Wednesday after the freeway was shut down Tuesday night.
Paul Douglas
Chilly Thursday But Warming Back Up For The Weekend
The metro will be on the edge of cloud cover in the morning on Thursday with a system passing southeast of us. Highs will only be in the teens on Thursday - but they'll warm back up into the 30s this weekend with quiet weather. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Snowstorms moving out of Southwest; bitter cold to continue
A winter storm packing gusty winds and heavy snow that shut down schools and stretches of highways in northern Arizona and New Mexico was making its way out of the region late Wednesday. But unseasonably cold weather with bitter wind chills was forecast to keep an icy grip on much of the Southwest into Friday.