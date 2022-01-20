More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Dangerous windchills, high 2 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 20
World
Multiple-car crash as heavy snowfall closes Czech highway
A heavy snowstorm that hit the Czech Republic caused a multiple-car crash and completely shut down one of the major highways near the capital, Prague, on Thursday.
Sports
Chilly Ohio qualifier nears 'high risk' for USSF guidelines
A kickoff temperature of about 25 degrees is forecast for the United States' World Cup qualifier against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27, with a wind chill index approaching what the U.S. Soccer Federation's health guidelines call "high risk for cold-related illness."
Evening forecast: Low of -10; partly cloudy and dangerously frigid
The latest forecast in the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Cold Slaps To Continue Until Further Notice - Potential For a Few More Inches by Monday
It's too cold for significant snow anytime soon, but Old Man Winter may make up for a lack of southern moisture by providing a steady parade of clippers, capable of a few bursts of powder. The best chance of accumulation may come late Sunday into Monday, when plowable amounts are possible across the state. No sign of spring just yet.