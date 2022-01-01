More from Star Tribune
Business
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration.
Business
Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction
An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.
Nation
Snow expected in Midwest as winter finally hits region
The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest is finally expected to arrive on the first day of the new year.
Variety
Omicron's New Year's cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022
Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022.