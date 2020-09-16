More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 70, passing clouds; frost and freeze advisories northern Minn.
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Cooler with some sun; high 70
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Business
Apple unveils new iPads, watches, no new phone
It's Apple's latest attempt to broaden the appeal of its trend-setting products.
Nation
Sen. Kamala Harris gets a look at California wildfire damage
The Democrat said "ideology should not kick in" when responding to wildfires and the climate crisis, a veiled criticism of President Donald Trump, though she did not say his name.
Nation
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's family
Taylor's death sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be criminally charged.