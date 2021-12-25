More from Star Tribune
Sports
The Latest: It's snowy in Seattle for Bears-Seahawks game
The Latest from Week 16 of the NFL (all times EST):
World
Dam breaks threaten worse flooding in northeast Brazil
Two dams broke Sunday in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes.
Nation
Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California
A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.
Local
Fast-moving storm to affect travel in Upper Midwest states
A winter storm system was building steam in South Dakota Sunday and has prompted weather alerts in eastern North Dakota, northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.