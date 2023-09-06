More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cooler weather has arrived; high 68
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 6
World
This summer set a global record for the highest heat ever measured, meteorologists say
Earth has sweltered through its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured, with a record warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
World
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean
Tropical Storm Lee churned through the open waters of the Atlantic on Wednesday and was expected to soon become a hurricane as it approached the Caribbean.
Paul Douglas
Cooler fronts, milder winters and 'Medicanes'
Today is 25 degrees cooler with some sun by afternoon. Comfortable air will be with us into next week as we enjoy highs in the 60s and 70s — nights cool enough for a sweatshirt or light jacket. It is September after all, we should be cooling off. Check the blog for more details. —Todd Nelson
World
At least 7 people die as severe rainstorms trigger flooding in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria
Fierce rainstorms battered neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria on Tuesday, triggering flooding that caused at least seven deaths, including two holidaymakers swept away by a torrent that raged through a campsite in northwestern Turkey.