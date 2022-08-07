More from Star Tribune
Nation
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week.
Paul Douglas
More rain today, then cooler, then heat returns
Heaviest rains stay just south of MSP, but showers and T-storms through tonight may drop another .5 to 1" locally. A touch of September today and Monday gives way to low 90s by the end of this week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday.
Sports
Wu, Im tied at storm-delayed Wyndham and face long Sunday
The largest cut since the PGA Tour went to top 65 and ties, followed by two delays for storms in the area, kept the Wyndham Championship from finishing the third round Saturday and set up a long final day of the regular season.