More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, dry; high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 5
World
Heavy monsoon rains return to Pakistan a year after deadly floods
Heavy monsoon rains lashed Pakistan on Wednesday, causing deaths, flooding roads and disrupting lives in areas where residents already were struggling to recover from floods last summer that affected 33 million people and killed 1,739, officials said.
World
Heavy monsoon rains return to Pakistan a year after deadly floods
Heavy monsoon rains lashed Pakistan on Wednesday, causing deaths, flooding roads and disrupting lives in areas where residents already were struggling to recover from floods last summer that affected 33 million people and killed 1,739, officials said.
Local
Midmorning rain soaks Twin Cities
The threat of possible thunderstorms in the Twin Cities didn't materialize Tuesday night.
Paul Douglas
Comfy sunshine returns. More weekend storms ahead
Yesterday's thunderstorms will rumble east during the daylight hours today giving way to much more comfortable air through the end of the week. Dewpoints fall into 40s with highs warming into 70s for the first time since mid-June. Storms return as we get closer to the weekend. Hey, we'll take the rain! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson