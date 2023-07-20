More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, breezy, high 79; 90s next week
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 20
World
Major fire near Athens contained but Europe's heat wave keeps authorities on alert
Greece's Fire Service intensified water drops west of Athens where a huge blaze was contained overnight, as authorities braced Thursday for a new round of extreme weather.
World
Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 and traps many others in western India
A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India's western Maharashtra state killed 10 people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris, officials said Thursday.
World
A Croatian firefighter has died in a storm that swept the Balkans, bringing the toll to 6 dead
A Croatian firefighter has died during a deadly storm that swept the Balkans after a heatwave, brining the death toll to six, officials said Thursday.
World
European Union rushes firefighters to Greece as grueling Mediterranean heat wave takes toll
Firefighting aircraft and ground crews from other countries headed to Greece on Thursday to help battle wildfires that have intensified as a heat wave baked much of southern Europe in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).