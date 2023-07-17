More from Star Tribune
World
Wildfires threaten seaside homes outside the Greek capital
Greek authorities issued precautionary evacuation orders at several seaside areas south of Athens on Monday as a mountain wildfire moved toward the sea, fanned by gusts of up to 70 kph (45 mph).
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, breezy; high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 17
Nation
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
An already saturated Northeast began drying out Monday after a second round of heavy rain in a week, including a flash flood in Pennsylvania that claimed at least five lives over the weekend.
World
Hong Kong schools and stock market are shuttered as Typhoon Talim sweeps to the south, toward China
Schools and the stock market were closed in Hong Kong on Monday as Typhoon Talim sideswiped the city and headed toward landfall on the Chinese mainland and the island province of Hainan.
World
Heat wave bakes southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay inside, drink water and limit exercise
Italian health officials intensified heat warnings as southern Europe began a brutally hot week on Monday with temperatures expected to top 40 C — or 104 F — on a continent already overburdened by tourists.