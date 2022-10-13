More from Star Tribune
World
Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico's south Gulf coast
Tropical Storm Karl turned to the south on Thursday and headed for Mexico's Gulf coast, though forecasters said it was unlikely to reach hurricane force.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, breezy, high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 13
Nation
A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story
Karen Nix was working at Tulane Medical Center, monitoring the vitals of patients, when the levees failed and Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans on August 29, 2005.
World
Survivors of Venezuelan mudslide bury dead, look for missing
A day after burying his mother, Rafael Negrín on Wednesday carried the coffin of his aunt who also died in floods and landslides in central Venezuela that killed at least 43 people and left dozens missing.
World
Flood warnings as southeast Australia lashed by heavy rain
Flood warnings were issued, hundreds of homes were evacuated, thousands more lost power and a man was missing as heavy rain lashed southeast Australia on Thursday.