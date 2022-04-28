More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cool with clouds moving in, chance of showers late; high 50
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 28
Nation
Big progress on wildfires, but dangerous winds on the way
Firefighters have been making significant progress Wednesday on the biggest wildfires burning unusually hot and fast for this time of year in the western United States.
Paul Douglas
Achingly-Slow Warming Trend - Sloppy Weekend Imminent
No long strides into an instant-on summer this year, more like tiny little baby-steps. But I do see improvement in the days and weeks to come. No hot fronts, but more numerous 60s and even a few 70s. That said, a wet weekend of rain and 50s is on tap, a good weekend to get stuff done inside.
Evening forecast: Low of 35; partly to mostly cloudy with a shower in places late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.