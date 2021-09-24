More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cool, midday showers; high 63
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 24
Paul Douglas
Cooler Slap Today But Temperatures May Run 10-15F Warmer Than Average Next Week
Water levels are still down; most of Minnesota still stuck in a slow-motion drought, so the definition of "nice weather" has morphed in recent months. We need rain, and today the atmosphere will only leak a few light showers on our heads - I don't see a significant rain event. Only the other kind of "nice weather" (sunshine, 70s, maybe even 80 degrees next week). Gentle reminder: I'm only the messenger.
Evening forecast: Low of 52; mostly cloudy and jacket weather
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Feds say tougher rules needed to protect Texas power plants
Federal officials made more than two dozen recommendations Thursday aimed at further safeguarding power plants and natural gas supplies to prevent a repeat of the February blackouts that caused more than 200 deaths in Texas.
Nation
Widow sues pilot's estate over helicopter crash in Georgia
The widow of a passenger killed in a helicopter crash in Georgia is suing the pilot's estate and two helicopter companies, saying the aircraft should never have been flying in poor weather.