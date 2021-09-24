Paul Douglas

Water levels are still down; most of Minnesota still stuck in a slow-motion drought, so the definition of "nice weather" has morphed in recent months. We need rain, and today the atmosphere will only leak a few light showers on our heads - I don't see a significant rain event. Only the other kind of "nice weather" (sunshine, 70s, maybe even 80 degrees next week). Gentle reminder: I'm only the messenger.