More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages in Appalachia
Heavy rains unleashed high water and people lost electricity as storms kept pounding parts of central Appalachia on Thursday.
Nation
Pope ends Canadian visit with stop in small, far-north city
In his extensive papal travels, Pope Francis has never journeyed farther north than Iqaluit, capital city of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut. On Friday, it will be the final stop of his somber six-day visit to Canada.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool, dry, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 28
World
Lightning kills nearly 50 this week in India's Uttar Pradesh
Seven people, mostly farmers, were killed by lightning in a village in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, police said Thursday, bringing the death toll by lightning to 49 people in the state this week.
World
At least 4 killed in Iran landslide triggered by heavy rains
A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Iran's capital killed at least four people Thursday, Iranian state TV reported.