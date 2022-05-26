More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cool, cloudy; high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 26
Nation
Firefighters rescue 'Cinder' the elk calf from fire's ashes
Firefighters have rescued an abandoned newborn elk calf found amid the ashes of the nation's largest wildfire as calving season approaches its peak in New Mexico and fires rage across the American West.
Duluth
Historic flooding hits northern Minnesota as water levels continue to rise
Members of the Minnesota National Guard are leading sand-bagging efforts in the Rainy Lake Basin.
Evening forecast: Low of 46; cloudy, with a shower possible in areas
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Lawsuit filed over plane crash that killed 8 off of NC coast
including three teens — who died in a February plane crash off the North Carolina coast are suing the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot, who also died. The suit claims the pilot failed to properly fly the single-engine plane in weather conditions with limited visibility, making the firms liable.