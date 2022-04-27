More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool and mostly cloudy, high 49
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 27
World
Indian capital engulfed in smoke after landfill catches fire
Acrid smoke hung over New Delhi for a second day on Wednesday after a massive landfill caught fire during a scorching heat wave, forcing informal waste workers to endure hazardous conditions.
Nation
Newark resident: Power plant 'Not just, not right, not fair'
Residents of a pollution-choked neighborhood in New Jersey's largest city said Tuesday they are tired of their community being used as a dumping ground for projects that foul their air yet exclude them from the economic benefits of industry.
Paul Douglas
Cool, Wet Pattern Spills Into The Weekend
Temperatures are heading in the right direction, just in slow motion. Like the March that wouldn't end. We can whine and complain and maybe that will make us feel better, but probably not. Mother Nature is teaching us patience, a tough lesson to hear when all you want is green, warm and springy. Any day now...
Nation
Progress made on wildfires but high winds threaten efforts
Fire crews took advantage of a break in the weather in their battle to contain large fires in the West and Plains states, but they fear the return of stronger winds Tuesday could spread the flames further.