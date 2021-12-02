More from Star Tribune
World
In Denmark, a snow storm means people overnight in an IKEA
In northern Denmark, an IKEA showroom turned into a vast bedroom. Six customers and about two dozen employees were stranded by a snowstorm and spent the night in the store, sleeping in the beds that are usually on show.
Paul Douglas
4th Warmest Meteorological Fall on Record at MSP
the weather outlook into the weekend looks cooler and a little more unsettled. A fairly decent storm system blows into town with wind-whipped flakes expected on Sunday. Plowable snow will stay across the far northern part of the state once again. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Wind-pushed fires force evacuations, burn homes in Montana
Hundreds of people in the town of Denton were forced to flee flames pushed by strong winds in central Montana on Wednesday, while a fire south of the city of Great Falls burned 11 homes as well as sheds and other small buildings, officials said.
Evening forecast: Low of 39; clouds breaking and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.